745 West Lake DR

Absolutely fabulous Key West plantation style two story residence located right in the heart of Olde Naples! Wonderful lake views from almost every room. The open, screened and covered pool deck & lanai areas along with many interior charming and inviting features combine to offer the feeling of being in one's own private tropical oasis. This residence boasts many high end appointments including a lavish master bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub, granite kitchen countertops, state-of-the-art electronics & appliances, wine cooler, a private media room plus so much more. Beautiful wood flooring throughout all living areas and master bedroom (which is located on the first floor) with carpeting in the guest bedrooms and media room. Separate formal living room, family room and media room that boasts its own private movie viewing experience! Plenty of lanai furniture has been provided to make outside entertaining a pleasure. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Located just four blocks to the beach and two short blocks to chic 5th Avenue South shopping and dining district offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.