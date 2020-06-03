All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 745 West Lake DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
745 West Lake DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

745 West Lake DR

745 West Lake Drive · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

745 West Lake Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$28,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 4287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Absolutely fabulous Key West plantation style two story residence located right in the heart of Olde Naples! Wonderful lake views from almost every room. The open, screened and covered pool deck & lanai areas along with many interior charming and inviting features combine to offer the feeling of being in one's own private tropical oasis. This residence boasts many high end appointments including a lavish master bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub, granite kitchen countertops, state-of-the-art electronics & appliances, wine cooler, a private media room plus so much more. Beautiful wood flooring throughout all living areas and master bedroom (which is located on the first floor) with carpeting in the guest bedrooms and media room. Separate formal living room, family room and media room that boasts its own private movie viewing experience! Plenty of lanai furniture has been provided to make outside entertaining a pleasure. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Located just four blocks to the beach and two short blocks to chic 5th Avenue South shopping and dining district offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 West Lake DR have any available units?
745 West Lake DR has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 West Lake DR have?
Some of 745 West Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 West Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
745 West Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 West Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 745 West Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 745 West Lake DR offer parking?
No, 745 West Lake DR does not offer parking.
Does 745 West Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 West Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 West Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 745 West Lake DR has a pool.
Does 745 West Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 745 West Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 745 West Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 West Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 745 West Lake DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity