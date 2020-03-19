All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:55 AM

671 12th AVE S

671 12th Avenue South · (239) 777-3454
Location

671 12th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 671 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath completely updated and tastefully furnished with a Beach Cottage Style that will impress your most discriminating customer. All new tile floors, great kitchen with shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Beautiful stone work in both bathrooms. Private first floor unit with private outdoor paver patio. Flat screen HD TVs. Master bedroom has a Queen size and guest bedroom has 2 single beds. Situated in the heart of the Historic District of Olde Naples. Close to Crayton Cove, Third Street shops and Naples Beach. Community Center with bocci courts, shuffleboard, meeting room and heated Pool located 1 block away.

Wonderfully place to enjoy the Olde Naples lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 12th AVE S have any available units?
671 12th AVE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 12th AVE S have?
Some of 671 12th AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 12th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
671 12th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 12th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 671 12th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 671 12th AVE S offer parking?
No, 671 12th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 671 12th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 12th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 12th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 671 12th AVE S has a pool.
Does 671 12th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 671 12th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 671 12th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 12th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
