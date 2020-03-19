671 12th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath completely updated and tastefully furnished with a Beach Cottage Style that will impress your most discriminating customer. All new tile floors, great kitchen with shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Beautiful stone work in both bathrooms. Private first floor unit with private outdoor paver patio. Flat screen HD TVs. Master bedroom has a Queen size and guest bedroom has 2 single beds. Situated in the heart of the Historic District of Olde Naples. Close to Crayton Cove, Third Street shops and Naples Beach. Community Center with bocci courts, shuffleboard, meeting room and heated Pool located 1 block away.



Wonderfully place to enjoy the Olde Naples lifestyle.