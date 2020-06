Amenities

Available full 2020 Season! Single family home with pool on quiet street in the fabulous Park Shore neighborhood. Walk to Venetian Village and restaurants on 41. King bed in master, Queen in second bedroom, Full in third bedroom. Nicely updated and furnished, marble and stainless, eat at kitchen counter or in formal dining room. Relax in the shade on your rear lanai, or enjoy the totally private backyard and pool.