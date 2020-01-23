60 Seagate DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool pool table guest suite hot tub

This lovely Baypoint condo has outstanding views of Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. A rarely found fulll three bedroom, three bath property with decor that reflects the owner's southern hospitallity. Charming and comfortable with floral wallpapers, plantation sutters, pretty linens, family treasures handed down through generations and exquisite pieces like the Whitcomb chest in the great room. Hardwood flooring in each bedfrooms with aea rugs. Enjoy dining on the large, well furnished scrfeened terrace overlooking Clam Bay and the Gu;f. Guest bedrooms also enjoy a separate screened balcony with backwater views.

This building features a large heated pool, spa, fitness room, billiards room, social room, guest suites and on-site manager. Walk to Waterside Shops and the Village on Venetian Bay shops and restaurants. Baypointe is a gated community. 90 day Minimum Rental