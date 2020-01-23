All apartments in Naples
60 Seagate DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

60 Seagate DR

60 Seagate Drive · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
This lovely Baypoint condo has outstanding views of Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. A rarely found fulll three bedroom, three bath property with decor that reflects the owner's southern hospitallity. Charming and comfortable with floral wallpapers, plantation sutters, pretty linens, family treasures handed down through generations and exquisite pieces like the Whitcomb chest in the great room. Hardwood flooring in each bedfrooms with aea rugs. Enjoy dining on the large, well furnished scrfeened terrace overlooking Clam Bay and the Gu;f. Guest bedrooms also enjoy a separate screened balcony with backwater views.
This building features a large heated pool, spa, fitness room, billiards room, social room, guest suites and on-site manager. Walk to Waterside Shops and the Village on Venetian Bay shops and restaurants. Baypointe is a gated community. 90 day Minimum Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Seagate DR have any available units?
60 Seagate DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Seagate DR have?
Some of 60 Seagate DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Seagate DR currently offering any rent specials?
60 Seagate DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Seagate DR pet-friendly?
No, 60 Seagate DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 60 Seagate DR offer parking?
No, 60 Seagate DR does not offer parking.
Does 60 Seagate DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Seagate DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Seagate DR have a pool?
Yes, 60 Seagate DR has a pool.
Does 60 Seagate DR have accessible units?
No, 60 Seagate DR does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Seagate DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Seagate DR has units with dishwashers.
