Naples, FL
4010 Old Trail WAY
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

4010 Old Trail WAY

4010 Old Trail Way · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4010 Old Trail Way, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3644 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Absolutely fabulous newer two story residence located right in the heart of one of Naples' most desirable neighborhoods! Open floor plan gives the feeling of expansive living space. With a modern Florida style architecture combined with a hint of West Indies influence, this residence offers a truly warm, comfortable and inviting living experience. Light wood flooring with area rugs throughout all living areas with travertine marble in the baths. Updated with state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, granite kitchen countertops, modern electronics and more. All bedrooms boast en suite baths plus there is a separate enclosed den/office. The master bedroom suite along with one guest bedroom suite and den/office are located on the first floor. Two full guest bedroom suites are located on the second floor. Expansive covered patio area and pool deck boast plenty of space that are ideal for casual outdoor entertaining. Ideally located so close to everything Naples has to offer including just a short distance to the Park Shore residents' private beach park and the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment. *Owner reserves one mbr closet & one grge space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Old Trail WAY have any available units?
4010 Old Trail WAY has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Old Trail WAY have?
Some of 4010 Old Trail WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Old Trail WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Old Trail WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Old Trail WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Old Trail WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4010 Old Trail WAY offer parking?
No, 4010 Old Trail WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Old Trail WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Old Trail WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Old Trail WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Old Trail WAY has a pool.
Does 4010 Old Trail WAY have accessible units?
No, 4010 Old Trail WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Old Trail WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Old Trail WAY has units with dishwashers.
