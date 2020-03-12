4010 Old Trail WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Absolutely fabulous newer two story residence located right in the heart of one of Naples' most desirable neighborhoods! Open floor plan gives the feeling of expansive living space. With a modern Florida style architecture combined with a hint of West Indies influence, this residence offers a truly warm, comfortable and inviting living experience. Light wood flooring with area rugs throughout all living areas with travertine marble in the baths. Updated with state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, granite kitchen countertops, modern electronics and more. All bedrooms boast en suite baths plus there is a separate enclosed den/office. The master bedroom suite along with one guest bedroom suite and den/office are located on the first floor. Two full guest bedroom suites are located on the second floor. Expansive covered patio area and pool deck boast plenty of space that are ideal for casual outdoor entertaining. Ideally located so close to everything Naples has to offer including just a short distance to the Park Shore residents' private beach park and the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment. *Owner reserves one mbr closet & one grge space.