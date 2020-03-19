40 Seagate DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE SUMMER/FALL MONTHS 2019 Enjoy spectacular sunsets while sipping a glass of wine from your balcony listening to the surf roll-in at the Club at Naples, Cay, just steps away from the beautiful white sandy beaches of the tranquil Gulf of Mexico. Naples Cay is a private, guard-gated community nestled between Park Shore and Pelican Bay. Walk to Venetian Village and savor the sounds & sights of Venetian Bay. Spend hours shopping in the High-End Boutiques & Fine Dining. Walk to Watermark Shops close by. Enjoy biking! Most of all enjoy the amenities Naples Cay has to offer. Lap pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center. You'll love this beautiful community and keep returning to this hideaway.