Naples, FL
40 Seagate DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

40 Seagate DR

40 Seagate Drive · (239) 293-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE SUMMER/FALL MONTHS 2019 Enjoy spectacular sunsets while sipping a glass of wine from your balcony listening to the surf roll-in at the Club at Naples, Cay, just steps away from the beautiful white sandy beaches of the tranquil Gulf of Mexico. Naples Cay is a private, guard-gated community nestled between Park Shore and Pelican Bay. Walk to Venetian Village and savor the sounds & sights of Venetian Bay. Spend hours shopping in the High-End Boutiques & Fine Dining. Walk to Watermark Shops close by. Enjoy biking! Most of all enjoy the amenities Naples Cay has to offer. Lap pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center. You'll love this beautiful community and keep returning to this hideaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Seagate DR have any available units?
40 Seagate DR has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Seagate DR have?
Some of 40 Seagate DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Seagate DR currently offering any rent specials?
40 Seagate DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Seagate DR pet-friendly?
No, 40 Seagate DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 40 Seagate DR offer parking?
No, 40 Seagate DR does not offer parking.
Does 40 Seagate DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Seagate DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Seagate DR have a pool?
Yes, 40 Seagate DR has a pool.
Does 40 Seagate DR have accessible units?
No, 40 Seagate DR does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Seagate DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Seagate DR has units with dishwashers.
