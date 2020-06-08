3716 Rachel LN

Amenities

Rarely available RENTAL in the Mews of Naples, an exclusive enclave of 13 residences in the heart of Park Shore. This home blends the convenience of a well-established private community and the lifestyle of a single family home. Sprawling over 2500 sq ft, this property boasts limestone floors throughout, soaring 12 foot ceilings and abundant natural light. Tastefully decorated, with sleek finishes and light fixtures, complimented by mid-century modern style furnishings. From the formal living room, high impact glass French doors open to your private oasis, with lush landscaping, designed for both privacy and desirable sunshine. A tranquil master bedroom overlooking the pool and landscape, two well-appointed bedrooms and a large den allow every family member or guest their private space. The open kitchen, dining and family rooms that open up to the backyard are perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your secluded fenced in backyard, private pool and patio in this slice of Florida paradise! The Mews is conveniently located to a wide array of shopping, dining and all the entertainment options that makes Naples so special. $12,000/month (season), $6500/month (off season).