Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:38 PM

3716 Rachel LN

3716 Rachel Lane · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3716 Rachel Lane, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Rarely available RENTAL in the Mews of Naples, an exclusive enclave of 13 residences in the heart of Park Shore. This home blends the convenience of a well-established private community and the lifestyle of a single family home. Sprawling over 2500 sq ft, this property boasts limestone floors throughout, soaring 12 foot ceilings and abundant natural light. Tastefully decorated, with sleek finishes and light fixtures, complimented by mid-century modern style furnishings. From the formal living room, high impact glass French doors open to your private oasis, with lush landscaping, designed for both privacy and desirable sunshine. A tranquil master bedroom overlooking the pool and landscape, two well-appointed bedrooms and a large den allow every family member or guest their private space. The open kitchen, dining and family rooms that open up to the backyard are perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your secluded fenced in backyard, private pool and patio in this slice of Florida paradise! The Mews is conveniently located to a wide array of shopping, dining and all the entertainment options that makes Naples so special. $12,000/month (season), $6500/month (off season).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Rachel LN have any available units?
3716 Rachel LN has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Rachel LN have?
Some of 3716 Rachel LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Rachel LN currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Rachel LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Rachel LN pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Rachel LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3716 Rachel LN offer parking?
No, 3716 Rachel LN does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Rachel LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 Rachel LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Rachel LN have a pool?
Yes, 3716 Rachel LN has a pool.
Does 3716 Rachel LN have accessible units?
No, 3716 Rachel LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Rachel LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Rachel LN has units with dishwashers.
