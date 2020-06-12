3135 Riviera DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This renovated 2nd story, two bedroom, two bath, condo, & den w/ 1700 sq ft. is a must see.This bright and sunny residence features wonderful lake views, a glass and screened enclosed lanai, lovely artwork, tile flooring, separate bedroom suites, spacious dining/living area, private den, and open kitchen with a breakfast nook.The living room offers a couch, with soft beige upholstery, 2 matching taupe chairs and whimsical leopard stools, and opens to a lanai overlooking the lovely lake.The private den has a comfy saffron-colored, couch, 2 neutral-toned, chairs, TV., and does close off.The dining area has an oval table and seating for 6. The kitchen has light cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and bar, and a round white table, with dining for 2, and has a sunny eastern exposure.The master suite, with views of the lake and entrance to the lanai, has a king bed, set in a cream-colored headboard, matching dresser, soft grey end tables, quality linens, TV, walk-in closets, private bath with a walk-in shower, and ensures privacy for you and your guests.The guest bedroom has twin beds and hall bath with a walk-in shower.There is a wonderful pool area, with a heated pool.