All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 3135 Riviera DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
3135 Riviera DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3135 Riviera DR

3135 Riviera Drive · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3135 Riviera Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3135 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This renovated 2nd story, two bedroom, two bath, condo, & den w/ 1700 sq ft. is a must see.This bright and sunny residence features wonderful lake views, a glass and screened enclosed lanai, lovely artwork, tile flooring, separate bedroom suites, spacious dining/living area, private den, and open kitchen with a breakfast nook.The living room offers a couch, with soft beige upholstery, 2 matching taupe chairs and whimsical leopard stools, and opens to a lanai overlooking the lovely lake.The private den has a comfy saffron-colored, couch, 2 neutral-toned, chairs, TV., and does close off.The dining area has an oval table and seating for 6. The kitchen has light cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and bar, and a round white table, with dining for 2, and has a sunny eastern exposure.The master suite, with views of the lake and entrance to the lanai, has a king bed, set in a cream-colored headboard, matching dresser, soft grey end tables, quality linens, TV, walk-in closets, private bath with a walk-in shower, and ensures privacy for you and your guests.The guest bedroom has twin beds and hall bath with a walk-in shower.There is a wonderful pool area, with a heated pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Riviera DR have any available units?
3135 Riviera DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Riviera DR have?
Some of 3135 Riviera DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Riviera DR currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Riviera DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Riviera DR pet-friendly?
No, 3135 Riviera DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3135 Riviera DR offer parking?
No, 3135 Riviera DR does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Riviera DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Riviera DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Riviera DR have a pool?
Yes, 3135 Riviera DR has a pool.
Does 3135 Riviera DR have accessible units?
No, 3135 Riviera DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Riviera DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Riviera DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3135 Riviera DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity