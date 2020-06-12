3135 Riviera DR

Amenities
This renovated 2nd story, two bedroom, two bath, condo, & den w/ 1700 sq ft. is a must see.This bright and sunny residence features wonderful lake views, a glass and screened enclosed lanai, lovely artwork, tile flooring, separate bedroom suites, spacious dining/living area, private den, and open kitchen with a breakfast nook.The living room offers a couch, with soft beige upholstery, 2 matching taupe chairs and whimsical leopard stools, and opens to a lanai overlooking the lovely lake.The private den has a comfy saffron-colored, couch, 2 neutral-toned, chairs, TV., and does close off.The dining area has an oval table and seating for 6. The kitchen has light cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and bar, and a round white table, with dining for 2, and has a sunny eastern exposure.The master suite, with views of the lake and entrance to the lanai, has a king bed, set in a cream-colored headboard, matching dresser, soft grey end tables, quality linens, TV, walk-in closets, private bath with a walk-in shower, and ensures privacy for you and your guests.The guest bedroom has twin beds and hall bath with a walk-in shower.There is a wonderful pool area, with a heated pool.