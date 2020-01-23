300 2nd AVE N

Amenities

OPEN for Season 2020-21: This furnished newly built home by MHK Architecture is perfectly situated just 2 blocks to the beach and a short stroll to Fifth Ave. Open floor plan with 370 Sq. Ft. of sliding pocketed doors to maximize the Florida outdoor living experience. With all important southern exposure, the sun lights up the home. Four bedrooms, a huge bonus room, wide wood plank french oak floors, ceiling details, fireplaces, custom mahogany front door, luxurious baths, natural gas tank-less H/W heaters and much more. Natural gas home. The open design kitchen features a subzero refrigerator, Wolf natural gas range, quartz countertops. Luxurious first floor master, bath has dual sinks, open shower, soaking tub. 3 bedrooms with baths on the second floor. Window lined hallway to a stunning huge bonus room with high ceilings, wet bar, wine cooler and massive windows overlooking Olde Naples. Enjoy the lovely pool and spa with water features, separate shelf pool with overflowing bowls creating the perfect ambiance. Entertain outdoors with summer kitchen w/built-in gas grill and electric roll down screens. Walk to the beach everyday for sunsets and experience the Olde Naples lifestyle.