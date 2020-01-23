All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 300 2nd AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
300 2nd AVE N
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

300 2nd AVE N

300 2nd Avenue North · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

300 2nd Avenue North, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$38,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
OPEN for Season 2020-21: This furnished newly built home by MHK Architecture is perfectly situated just 2 blocks to the beach and a short stroll to Fifth Ave. Open floor plan with 370 Sq. Ft. of sliding pocketed doors to maximize the Florida outdoor living experience. With all important southern exposure, the sun lights up the home. Four bedrooms, a huge bonus room, wide wood plank french oak floors, ceiling details, fireplaces, custom mahogany front door, luxurious baths, natural gas tank-less H/W heaters and much more. Natural gas home. The open design kitchen features a subzero refrigerator, Wolf natural gas range, quartz countertops. Luxurious first floor master, bath has dual sinks, open shower, soaking tub. 3 bedrooms with baths on the second floor. Window lined hallway to a stunning huge bonus room with high ceilings, wet bar, wine cooler and massive windows overlooking Olde Naples. Enjoy the lovely pool and spa with water features, separate shelf pool with overflowing bowls creating the perfect ambiance. Entertain outdoors with summer kitchen w/built-in gas grill and electric roll down screens. Walk to the beach everyday for sunsets and experience the Olde Naples lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 2nd AVE N have any available units?
300 2nd AVE N has a unit available for $38,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 2nd AVE N have?
Some of 300 2nd AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 2nd AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
300 2nd AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 2nd AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 300 2nd AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 300 2nd AVE N offer parking?
No, 300 2nd AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 300 2nd AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 2nd AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 2nd AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 300 2nd AVE N has a pool.
Does 300 2nd AVE N have accessible units?
No, 300 2nd AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 300 2nd AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 2nd AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 2nd AVE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity