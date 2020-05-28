277 8th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard internet access

Completed updated condo is only 2 blocks from the beach and 2 blocks from 5th Ave. Beautifully furnished with a coastal contemporary design. New kitchen, new bathroom, new A/C, new vinyl plank flooring, and Hunter Douglas pleated honeycomb window shades. Sleeper sofa. Fantastic location is also very close to the restaurants and shops on 3rd St. S as well. Rarely available 2nd floor condo has a great view of the landscaped courtyard. New brick paver driveway. Enjoy the convenience to the beach, dining and shopping Naples has to offer!

Landlord will pay for cable, internet and electricity for seasonal rentals only.