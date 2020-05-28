All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:27 AM

277 8th AVE S

277 8th Avenue South · (239) 572-3277
Location

277 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 277 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Completed updated condo is only 2 blocks from the beach and 2 blocks from 5th Ave. Beautifully furnished with a coastal contemporary design. New kitchen, new bathroom, new A/C, new vinyl plank flooring, and Hunter Douglas pleated honeycomb window shades. Sleeper sofa. Fantastic location is also very close to the restaurants and shops on 3rd St. S as well. Rarely available 2nd floor condo has a great view of the landscaped courtyard. New brick paver driveway. Enjoy the convenience to the beach, dining and shopping Naples has to offer!
Landlord will pay for cable, internet and electricity for seasonal rentals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 8th AVE S have any available units?
277 8th AVE S has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 8th AVE S have?
Some of 277 8th AVE S's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 8th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
277 8th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 8th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 277 8th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 277 8th AVE S offer parking?
No, 277 8th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 277 8th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 8th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 8th AVE S have a pool?
No, 277 8th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 277 8th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 277 8th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 277 8th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 8th AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
