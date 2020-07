Amenities

City of Naples home for rent, close to the beaches and downtown located on large private lot just blocks from Naples High. Three bedrooms, one bath, REMODELED and UPDATED home with tile and NEW wood floors, granite counters, updated kitchen, updated appliances, updated bathroom and no carpeting in the home. Paver driveway. Huge back yard. Available July 2020. Owner pays for lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval. Tenant pays for water, cable, electric & phone.