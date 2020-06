Amenities

BOOK 2021 NOW. ALSO ANNUAL OR OFF SEASON 6 MO. STARTING APRIL 15, 2020 AT THE CALUSA CLUB ON BANYAN BLVD JUST ACROSS FROM LOWDERMILK PARK BEACH . TWO BEDROOM ON THE 2ND FLOOR, ELEVATOR OR STEPS. END UNIT. COMMON LAUNDRY AND COURTYARD POOL. LOCATION IS PERFECT ACCESS TO WALK TO NAPLES GOLF AND BEACH HOTEL OR THE EDGEWATER FOR DINING. BIKE TO 5TH AVE AND EXPLORE ALL THE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ART GALLERIES ON 5TH AND 3RD STREET DISTRICTS. COMFORTABLE FURNISHING WITH QUEEN AND TWIN BEDS. SPACIOUS SCREENED BALCONY LOOKS TOWARD THE BEACH AND ACROSS FROM FIRST WATCH BREAKFAST CAFE. COVERED PARKING AND STORAGE. NO PETS ALLOWED.