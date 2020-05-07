1977 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Walking distance to Edgewater Beach hotel and Naples Golf and Beach Club. Just a bike ride away from 5th Ave and 3rd Street in downtown Naples! Beachfront Pool and newly updated Community Room, Tropical garden area for grilling. Freshly updated two bedroom, 2 bath, corner unit with spacious dining and living room area. New carpet, wood shutters, all new furniture, bedding, linens, and more! This charming condo has offers an open floor-plan, with a comfortable couch and two matching chairs, large Flat screen TV in the Living Room. The Dining area has a round wood table and 4 chairs. The well-stocked Kitchen has all new stainless appliances. The Master Suite has a King-size bed, set in a white bedframe, with matching dresser and end tables, quality linens, spacious closet, a flat-screen TV, and a private bath with a shower. The guest bedroom has Twin Beds, matching linens, closet and bath with a combination shower/tub. Enjoy sitting on the lanai (complete with electric hurricane shutters), for a morning sunrise or evening lights of the city. This building has been newly updated this 2017 summer; enjoy the pool right on the gulf! There is Covered Parking with large storage room.