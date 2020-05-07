All apartments in Naples
1977 Gulf Shore BLVD N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1977 Gulf Shore BLVD N

1977 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1977 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34102
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Walking distance to Edgewater Beach hotel and Naples Golf and Beach Club. Just a bike ride away from 5th Ave and 3rd Street in downtown Naples! Beachfront Pool and newly updated Community Room, Tropical garden area for grilling. Freshly updated two bedroom, 2 bath, corner unit with spacious dining and living room area. New carpet, wood shutters, all new furniture, bedding, linens, and more! This charming condo has offers an open floor-plan, with a comfortable couch and two matching chairs, large Flat screen TV in the Living Room. The Dining area has a round wood table and 4 chairs. The well-stocked Kitchen has all new stainless appliances. The Master Suite has a King-size bed, set in a white bedframe, with matching dresser and end tables, quality linens, spacious closet, a flat-screen TV, and a private bath with a shower. The guest bedroom has Twin Beds, matching linens, closet and bath with a combination shower/tub. Enjoy sitting on the lanai (complete with electric hurricane shutters), for a morning sunrise or evening lights of the city. This building has been newly updated this 2017 summer; enjoy the pool right on the gulf! There is Covered Parking with large storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

