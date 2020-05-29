1824 Alamanda DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SEASON OR ANNUAL LEASE - A relaxing Moorings location nestled on a quiet street; this stunning home has everything one needs to live the Naples dream! The residence showcases meticulous attention to detail with custom woodwork, designer finishes, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Volume ceilings and an open floor plan give way to a huge gourmet kitchen where the island provides a comfortable gathering point for entertaining. For the foodie, the kitchen is also equipped with Bosch stainless appliances, commercial refrigerator, induction cooktop, double oven, and butler’s kitchen. A Naples home-away-from-home would not be complete without a fabulous outdoor living area, and this residence does not disappoint. The home has 10-foot glass doors that open up to a covered seating area with electronic screens as well as a sparkling heated saltwater pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. Other features of the 5 bedroom, 5.5-bath residence include an office, den, second living area, private elevator, walk-in wine storage and SMART home technology. Conveniently located to Moorings Beach Park, Gulf beaches, boating, Olde Naples, Venetian Village and Waterside Shoppes.