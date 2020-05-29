All apartments in Naples
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 AM

1824 Alamanda DR

1824 Alamanda Drive · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 Alamanda Drive, Naples, FL 34102
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON OR ANNUAL LEASE - A relaxing Moorings location nestled on a quiet street; this stunning home has everything one needs to live the Naples dream! The residence showcases meticulous attention to detail with custom woodwork, designer finishes, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Volume ceilings and an open floor plan give way to a huge gourmet kitchen where the island provides a comfortable gathering point for entertaining. For the foodie, the kitchen is also equipped with Bosch stainless appliances, commercial refrigerator, induction cooktop, double oven, and butler’s kitchen. A Naples home-away-from-home would not be complete without a fabulous outdoor living area, and this residence does not disappoint. The home has 10-foot glass doors that open up to a covered seating area with electronic screens as well as a sparkling heated saltwater pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. Other features of the 5 bedroom, 5.5-bath residence include an office, den, second living area, private elevator, walk-in wine storage and SMART home technology. Conveniently located to Moorings Beach Park, Gulf beaches, boating, Olde Naples, Venetian Village and Waterside Shoppes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Alamanda DR have any available units?
1824 Alamanda DR has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Alamanda DR have?
Some of 1824 Alamanda DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Alamanda DR currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Alamanda DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Alamanda DR pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Alamanda DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1824 Alamanda DR offer parking?
No, 1824 Alamanda DR does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Alamanda DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Alamanda DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Alamanda DR have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Alamanda DR has a pool.
Does 1824 Alamanda DR have accessible units?
No, 1824 Alamanda DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Alamanda DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Alamanda DR has units with dishwashers.
