Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxurious annul rental in one of Naples best locations. Renovated two bedroom / two bath that gets tons of light throughout the day. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails on your dock where you can watch the fish playing in the water or relax in your private lanai. This condo is minutes away from Tin City, Fifth Avenue, Naples Bay Resort, lots of great restaurants. Short drive to Naples beaches and Pier.