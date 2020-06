1051 3rd ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

2021 SEASON OPEN TO BOOK FOR 3 MONTHS OR LONGER IN THE SOUTH BEACH CLUB ON 3RD STREET S.

IN OLDE NAPLES ON THE CORNER OF 11TH AVE. THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH DEN/OFFICE IN AN END UNIT ON THE 3RD(TOP) FLOOR. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. ENCLOSED AND ATTACHED WINDOWED/SCREEN BALCONY WHICH ADDS MORE LIVING SPACE TO THE LIVING AREA. SUN SHADES AND NEW WINDOWS THAT OPEN FACE WEST TO THE BEACH. WITH THE WINDOWS OPEN AND FRONT DOOR HAS A SCREEN DOOR FOR CROSS VENTILATION. ALL NEW IMPACT WINDOWS CREATE A QUIET CLEAN ATMOSPHERE. PLANTATION SHUTTERS ON NORTH SIDE. THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WERE RENOVATED RECENTLY WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EVERY KIND OF EQUIPMENT, INDUCTION STOVE AND CONVECTION OVEN. GOURMET COFFEE POTS. COMPLETE WATER FILTRATION, WASHER/DRYER IN CONDO FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. COMMON LAUNDRY FOR LARGER LOADS. GARAGE AND STORAGE GROUND LEVEL. ALL NEW FURNISHING AND MATTRESS, LINENS, AND 4 LARGE SCREEN TV"S.

3 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND PIER. WALK 2 BLOCKS TO 3RD ST. RESTAURANTS, GALLERIES AND SHOPPING LARGE COURTYARD FEATURES POOL AND BARBECUE. ELEVATOR AND STEPS.