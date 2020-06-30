8053 SAINT JAMES WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

You’ll fall in love with this modern home. Features include a two-car garage, an inviting living room, tile and vinyl plank floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and recessed lighting. The master bathroom boasts a large tub to soak in, and the screened patio in back is great for relaxing as you enjoy the Florida breeze. Additionally, the HOA provides a golf course and tennis court for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!