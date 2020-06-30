All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

8053 SAINT JAMES WAY

8053 Saint James Way · No Longer Available
Location

8053 Saint James Way, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
ice maker
microwave
You’ll fall in love with this modern home. Features include a two-car garage, an inviting living room, tile and vinyl plank floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and recessed lighting. The master bathroom boasts a large tub to soak in, and the screened patio in back is great for relaxing as you enjoy the Florida breeze. Additionally, the HOA provides a golf course and tennis court for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have any available units?
8053 SAINT JAMES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have?
Some of 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8053 SAINT JAMES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY offers parking.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have a pool?
No, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have accessible units?
No, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8053 SAINT JAMES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

