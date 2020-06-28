Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

551 E. 9th Ave Available 10/01/19 Adorable Mount Dora Bungalow - Cute and cozy 1940's Bungalow, situated within steps to Historic Downtown Mount Dora. This is a larger than typical 2 bedroom, 1 bath.This home has a newly painted interior along with brand new carpet throughout .

Huge living/dining room combo, a faux fireplace, and bright open and airy floor plan. An additional bonus room In front.

2 large bedrooms, both with wood ceilings, a period bath. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, and storage. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Lawn care included in rent. Mount Dora is within 30 miles of Orlando and is consistently named one of the 25 most charming small towns in the Nation. It's quant Downtown is home to world famous Art Shows, cafes, galleries, museum's and antiques. Award winning Dining, and a short drive to Orlando's attraction area. CALL for information and to schedule an appointment to view.



(RLNE2915570)