Mount Dora, FL
551 E. 9th Ave
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

551 E. 9th Ave

551 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

551 East 9th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
551 E. 9th Ave Available 10/01/19 Adorable Mount Dora Bungalow - Cute and cozy 1940's Bungalow, situated within steps to Historic Downtown Mount Dora. This is a larger than typical 2 bedroom, 1 bath.This home has a newly painted interior along with brand new carpet throughout .
Huge living/dining room combo, a faux fireplace, and bright open and airy floor plan. An additional bonus room In front.
2 large bedrooms, both with wood ceilings, a period bath. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, and storage. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Lawn care included in rent. Mount Dora is within 30 miles of Orlando and is consistently named one of the 25 most charming small towns in the Nation. It's quant Downtown is home to world famous Art Shows, cafes, galleries, museum's and antiques. Award winning Dining, and a short drive to Orlando's attraction area. CALL for information and to schedule an appointment to view.

(RLNE2915570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 E. 9th Ave have any available units?
551 E. 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 551 E. 9th Ave have?
Some of 551 E. 9th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 E. 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
551 E. 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 E. 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 E. 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 E. 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 E. 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
