525 N TREMAIN STREET.
Last updated January 26 2020 at 7:42 PM

Location

525 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
MOVE IN READY, NEW CARPET AND FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR!! Available NOW! Welcome to Regency Villas! This spacious apartment has a fantastic location in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District. Just a few steps to shops, restaurants, parks, waterfront activities and on one way bike and walking path! Live in one of Central Florida's most desirable towns. Covered awning leads you to the main coded entrance. Take the elevator to the top floor with no one above you! Front door welcomes you into the light end and bright living room and dining room. Spacious floor plan has fully equipped kitchen stainless steel appliances and closet pantry. Master Suite is generously sized with two closets and accomodates a kins size bed easily. Master bathroom has double sinks & laundry room. Guest bedroom offers Queen bed & guest bathroom has tub with shower. Move right in! Inquire within for length of stays and other available units. This is an annual lease, unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

