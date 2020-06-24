525 N TREMAIN STREET.

Amenities

MOVE IN READY, NEW CARPET AND FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR!! Available NOW! Welcome to Regency Villas! This spacious apartment has a fantastic location in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District. Just a few steps to shops, restaurants, parks, waterfront activities and on one way bike and walking path! Live in one of Central Florida's most desirable towns. Covered awning leads you to the main coded entrance. Take the elevator to the top floor with no one above you! Front door welcomes you into the light end and bright living room and dining room. Spacious floor plan has fully equipped kitchen stainless steel appliances and closet pantry. Master Suite is generously sized with two closets and accomodates a kins size bed easily. Master bathroom has double sinks & laundry room. Guest bedroom offers Queen bed & guest bathroom has tub with shower. Move right in! Inquire within for length of stays and other available units. This is an annual lease, unfurnished.