Mount Dora, FL
5057 Gandross Ln
5057 Gandross Ln

5057 Gandross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5057 Gandross Lane, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Loch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious home - Property Id: 152759

This beautiful 3/2 home, fenced-in with den is in a quiet family oriented community in Mt. Dora. Conveniently located near downtown Mt. Dora. Easy access to shopping and dining.
First Months Rent, Security Deposit and Non Refundable application fee. Preferably no pets, however 1 small pet allowed with a non-refundable Pet Fee.
Verification of Income, Credit and Criminal Background.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152759p
Property Id 152759

(RLNE5127640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Gandross Ln have any available units?
5057 Gandross Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 5057 Gandross Ln have?
Some of 5057 Gandross Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Gandross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Gandross Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Gandross Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5057 Gandross Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln offer parking?
No, 5057 Gandross Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5057 Gandross Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln have a pool?
No, 5057 Gandross Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln have accessible units?
No, 5057 Gandross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5057 Gandross Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5057 Gandross Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5057 Gandross Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
