5057 Gandross Ln

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful spacious home - Property Id: 152759



This beautiful 3/2 home, fenced-in with den is in a quiet family oriented community in Mt. Dora. Conveniently located near downtown Mt. Dora. Easy access to shopping and dining.

First Months Rent, Security Deposit and Non Refundable application fee. Preferably no pets, however 1 small pet allowed with a non-refundable Pet Fee.

Verification of Income, Credit and Criminal Background.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152759p

Property Id 152759



(RLNE5127640)