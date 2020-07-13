All apartments in Mount Dora
3218 Bethpage Loop
3218 Bethpage Loop

3218 Bethpage Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Bethpage Loop, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 3 car Garage Home for rent at 3218 BethPage Loop, Mt. Dora, Fl 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application
.
4 bedroom 2.5 bath and 3 Car Garage at 3218 Bethpage Loop, Mt.Dora, FL 32757, New Gorgeous 2 story house "The Sebring Model by Park Square Homes" located on the beautiful hills of Mt. Doras Summerview, The Master bedroom with Master Bath downstairs, all other bedrooms are upstairs with Loft and storage closet. All bedrooms are carpeted, all other floors are in Laminate tiles. One full bath upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, marble counters with large island open to family room. Inside laundry downstairs. and another 2 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. 3 car garage with electric opener . The house is conveniently located near Mt. Doras Historic Downtown, restaurants and commercial district, easy access to U.S. 441, C.R 46 and toll road 429.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, pleas call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" to Mount Dora, turn Right onto Wolf Branch, turn Right onto Nile, turn Right at the Subdivision Summerview, turn Left onto Merion Drive, Left onto Bethpage loop.

(RLNE5422343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have any available units?
3218 Bethpage Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 3218 Bethpage Loop have?
Some of 3218 Bethpage Loop's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Bethpage Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Bethpage Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Bethpage Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Bethpage Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Bethpage Loop offers parking.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Bethpage Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3218 Bethpage Loop has a pool.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have accessible units?
No, 3218 Bethpage Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Bethpage Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Bethpage Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Bethpage Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
