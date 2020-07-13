Amenities

Brand New 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 3 car Garage Home for rent at 3218 BethPage Loop, Mt. Dora, Fl 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application

4 bedroom 2.5 bath and 3 Car Garage at 3218 Bethpage Loop, Mt.Dora, FL 32757, New Gorgeous 2 story house "The Sebring Model by Park Square Homes" located on the beautiful hills of Mt. Doras Summerview, The Master bedroom with Master Bath downstairs, all other bedrooms are upstairs with Loft and storage closet. All bedrooms are carpeted, all other floors are in Laminate tiles. One full bath upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, marble counters with large island open to family room. Inside laundry downstairs. and another 2 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. 3 car garage with electric opener . The house is conveniently located near Mt. Doras Historic Downtown, restaurants and commercial district, easy access to U.S. 441, C.R 46 and toll road 429.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, pleas call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" to Mount Dora, turn Right onto Wolf Branch, turn Right onto Nile, turn Right at the Subdivision Summerview, turn Left onto Merion Drive, Left onto Bethpage loop.



