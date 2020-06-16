All apartments in Mount Dora
308 N TREMAIN STREET
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:50 PM

308 N TREMAIN STREET

308 North Tremain Street · (352) 383-7104
Location

308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq. ft of covered wrap around porches welcome you into the main level showcasing restored staircase, original hardwood floors, custom trim work, baseboards & crown molding throughout. Living Room has fireplace w/quartz surround. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, closet double stacked quartz counters, backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Office/bedroom & bath w/walk in shower. Upstairs has Master Suite, Guest bedroom, covered porches, wet bar w/microwave & refrigerator, bath w/double vanity, quartz counters, walk in shower plumbed for steam shower! Icynene insulation, tankless water heater & insulated windows make this a very efficient historic home! Picket fence & tropical landscape on corner lot w/plenty of parking. Long or Short term
April-October $3000/month- & November- March $4500/month. Also available for sale, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have any available units?
308 N TREMAIN STREET has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have?
Some of 308 N TREMAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 N TREMAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
308 N TREMAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 N TREMAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 308 N TREMAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 308 N TREMAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 N TREMAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 308 N TREMAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 308 N TREMAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 N TREMAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 N TREMAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 N TREMAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
