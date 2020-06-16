308 N TREMAIN STREET

Amenities

Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq. ft of covered wrap around porches welcome you into the main level showcasing restored staircase, original hardwood floors, custom trim work, baseboards & crown molding throughout. Living Room has fireplace w/quartz surround. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, closet double stacked quartz counters, backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Office/bedroom & bath w/walk in shower. Upstairs has Master Suite, Guest bedroom, covered porches, wet bar w/microwave & refrigerator, bath w/double vanity, quartz counters, walk in shower plumbed for steam shower! Icynene insulation, tankless water heater & insulated windows make this a very efficient historic home! Picket fence & tropical landscape on corner lot w/plenty of parking. Long or Short term

April-October $3000/month- & November- March $4500/month. Also available for sale, call for details.