Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:02 PM

306 N CLAYTON STREET

306 North Clayton Street · (352) 383-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural setting and creek. Light & bright interior was completely updated in 2011. Ceramic tile flows throughout the open floor plan. Cozy kitchen has dining area and movable island. Comfortable living room has lots of space, bedroom has king sizes bed and bathroom has shower with tub. A perfect place to call home and relax- just bring your toothbrush! Rent includes utilities, water, sewer, trash removal & grounds maintenance. 6 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have any available units?
306 N CLAYTON STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have?
Some of 306 N CLAYTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N CLAYTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
306 N CLAYTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N CLAYTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET offer parking?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have a pool?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N CLAYTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N CLAYTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
