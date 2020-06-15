306 N CLAYTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural setting and creek. Light & bright interior was completely updated in 2011. Ceramic tile flows throughout the open floor plan. Cozy kitchen has dining area and movable island. Comfortable living room has lots of space, bedroom has king sizes bed and bathroom has shower with tub. A perfect place to call home and relax- just bring your toothbrush! Rent includes utilities, water, sewer, trash removal & grounds maintenance. 6 month minimum.