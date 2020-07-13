3005 ANDOVER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen overlooks the living room and has a breakfast bar, eat in area, closet pantry and conveniently located laundry closet. Master bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed and master bathroom has walk in shower. Guest bedroom is nicely sized and guest bathroom has tub with shower. Covered back porch overlooks wooded area. One car garage with opener. Andover Meadows is conveniently located within walking distance to basketball court, pavilion, walking paths throughout the neighborhood and driving range. Enjoy the community amenities with a social and/or golf membership. The membership to the Club provides you with access to golf, pickleball, pool, tennis courts and social activities. Conveniently located close to historic downtown Mount Dora with it's quaint restaurants and shopping and an easy commute to Orlando on the newly built 429 extension.