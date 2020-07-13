All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3005 ANDOVER COURT

3005 Andover Court · (352) 383-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3005 Andover Court, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Country Club of Mount Dora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen overlooks the living room and has a breakfast bar, eat in area, closet pantry and conveniently located laundry closet. Master bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed and master bathroom has walk in shower. Guest bedroom is nicely sized and guest bathroom has tub with shower. Covered back porch overlooks wooded area. One car garage with opener. Andover Meadows is conveniently located within walking distance to basketball court, pavilion, walking paths throughout the neighborhood and driving range. Enjoy the community amenities with a social and/or golf membership. The membership to the Club provides you with access to golf, pickleball, pool, tennis courts and social activities. Conveniently located close to historic downtown Mount Dora with it's quaint restaurants and shopping and an easy commute to Orlando on the newly built 429 extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have any available units?
3005 ANDOVER COURT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have?
Some of 3005 ANDOVER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 ANDOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3005 ANDOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 ANDOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3005 ANDOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3005 ANDOVER COURT offers parking.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 ANDOVER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3005 ANDOVER COURT has a pool.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3005 ANDOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 ANDOVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 ANDOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 ANDOVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
