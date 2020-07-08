All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
2415 Sabastian Street LAKE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2415 Sabastian Street LAKE

2415 Sabastian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2415 Sabastian Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
3 Bedrooms plus Bonus room 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent at 2415 Sabastian Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Builder's Model, 3 bedroom plus bonus room 2 bath, conveniently located off SR 46 and SR 441 in the beautiful hills of Mt. Dora's Summerbrooke community. Kitchen with all upgraded appliances and Granite counter tops. Great room open to kitchen and breakfast area. In-ground pool with child safety fence and much more.

(RLNE2956517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have any available units?
2415 Sabastian Street LAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have?
Some of 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Sabastian Street LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE offer parking?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE has a pool.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have accessible units?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Sabastian Street LAKE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College