2415 Sabastian Street LAKE

3 Bedrooms plus Bonus room 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent at 2415 Sabastian Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Builder's Model, 3 bedroom plus bonus room 2 bath, conveniently located off SR 46 and SR 441 in the beautiful hills of Mt. Dora's Summerbrooke community. Kitchen with all upgraded appliances and Granite counter tops. Great room open to kitchen and breakfast area. In-ground pool with child safety fence and much more.



(RLNE2956517)