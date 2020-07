Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

"The Ivy" is offered furnished and with an annual lease. Imagine living right in Downtown Mount Dora central to all the action. Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and the marina. Test drive the destination everyone is talking about and you may decide to put down roots permanently. This is a robust little town and you will love living the life. Completely furnished, bring your toothbrush everything else is provided. One car carport and private washer/dryer with lock up storage on site. These kind of properties on an annual rental basis are very unusual so if this works into your plans better hurry.