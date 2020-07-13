All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 2307 Natoma Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
2307 Natoma Blvd
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

2307 Natoma Blvd

2307 Natoma Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2307 Natoma Blvd, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home located at 2307 Natoma Blvd, Mt. Dora, FL 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application

One story house built by Park Square Homes the Walton Model on the beautiful hills of Summerbrooke, 4 bedroom 2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, gas range/oven, gas tankless water heater, wall-to-wall carpeted bedrooms, ceramic floors at laundry, family room, dining area and bathrooms. Double garage with electric opener. Centrally located off CR 46 and S.R. 441 nearby Mt. Doras Historic Downtown and Business District, Restaurants & shopping.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. turn right onto Natoma Blvd.

(RLNE4186053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have any available units?
2307 Natoma Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 2307 Natoma Blvd have?
Some of 2307 Natoma Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Natoma Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Natoma Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Natoma Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Natoma Blvd offers parking.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have a pool?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Natoma Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Natoma Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach