Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home located at 2307 Natoma Blvd, Mt. Dora, FL 32757 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application



One story house built by Park Square Homes the Walton Model on the beautiful hills of Summerbrooke, 4 bedroom 2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, gas range/oven, gas tankless water heater, wall-to-wall carpeted bedrooms, ceramic floors at laundry, family room, dining area and bathrooms. Double garage with electric opener. Centrally located off CR 46 and S.R. 441 nearby Mt. Doras Historic Downtown and Business District, Restaurants & shopping.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. turn right onto Natoma Blvd.



(RLNE4186053)