2291 Sabastian Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

4 bedrooms 3 bath home for rent at 2291Sabastian St. Mount Dora, fl. 32757 - Realsource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or Joe.hawash3@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit separate application.



4 bedrooms 3 bath home for rent at 2291Sabastian St. Mount Dora, fl. 32757



one story house built in 2016 by Park Square Homes the Walton Model at the beautiful hills of Summerbrooke, 4 bedroom 3 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, Carpet in bedrooms, ceramic floors wall-to-wall everywhere else, inside laundry, family room, dining area, double garage with electric opener. Centrally located off CR 46 and S.R. 441, close to toll road 429, nearby Mt. Doras Historic Downtown and Business District, Restaurants & shopping.



AVAILABLE June 1, 2019



.Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. the house on the right



(RLNE2165616)