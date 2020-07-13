All apartments in Mount Dora
2291 Sabastian Street

2291 Sabastian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2291 Sabastian Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4 bedrooms 3 bath home for rent at 2291Sabastian St. Mount Dora, fl. 32757 - Realsource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or Joe.hawash3@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit separate application.

4 bedrooms 3 bath home for rent at 2291Sabastian St. Mount Dora, fl. 32757

one story house built in 2016 by Park Square Homes the Walton Model at the beautiful hills of Summerbrooke, 4 bedroom 3 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, Carpet in bedrooms, ceramic floors wall-to-wall everywhere else, inside laundry, family room, dining area, double garage with electric opener. Centrally located off CR 46 and S.R. 441, close to toll road 429, nearby Mt. Doras Historic Downtown and Business District, Restaurants & shopping.

AVAILABLE June 1, 2019

.Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" exit to the right at CR. 46, drive half a mile and turn left onto the Subdivision at Sabastian St. the house on the right

(RLNE2165616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Sabastian Street have any available units?
2291 Sabastian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 2291 Sabastian Street have?
Some of 2291 Sabastian Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Sabastian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Sabastian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Sabastian Street pet-friendly?
No, 2291 Sabastian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Sabastian Street offers parking.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Sabastian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street have a pool?
Yes, 2291 Sabastian Street has a pool.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street have accessible units?
No, 2291 Sabastian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Sabastian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Sabastian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 Sabastian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
