Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms. The sought after location is ideal as this property sits only one mile away from the popular restaurants and shops in the heart of Downtown Mount Dora.