All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE

1510 First Avenue Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 First Avenue Place, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
GREAT LOCATION TO DOWNTOWN MOUNT DORA. 1300 (+-) SF offers 3 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath, Living Room and Family Room, with a Single Car Garage and Screened in Back Porch. Duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by trees and wooded side lot. Completely remodeled. New kitchen with granite countertops. Large Living Room, Family Room with fireplace flanked by lighted built-ins. Newly replaced porcelain tile throughout, crown molding, fireplace Large screened in back porch opens into two of the bedrooms. Just two minutes from downtown Mount Dora, known for its shops, restaurants, and festivals. Easy commute to the Orlando areas with convenient access to the 429 Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have any available units?
1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have?
Some of 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College