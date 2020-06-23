1510 EAST FIRST AVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

GREAT LOCATION TO DOWNTOWN MOUNT DORA. 1300 (+-) SF offers 3 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath, Living Room and Family Room, with a Single Car Garage and Screened in Back Porch. Duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by trees and wooded side lot. Completely remodeled. New kitchen with granite countertops. Large Living Room, Family Room with fireplace flanked by lighted built-ins. Newly replaced porcelain tile throughout, crown molding, fireplace Large screened in back porch opens into two of the bedrooms. Just two minutes from downtown Mount Dora, known for its shops, restaurants, and festivals. Easy commute to the Orlando areas with convenient access to the 429 Expressway.