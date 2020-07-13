110 N TREMAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Ideal Location! A rare opportunity to rent a prime downstairs end unit with view of Lake Dora! Two blocks from downtown shopping, restaurants, amazing concerts, and festivals or simply stroll along the shores of Lake Dora and its serene boardwalk. End unit provides 2 additional windows for abundance of sunlight. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Assigned covered parking space. Clubhouse for perfect book-club gatherings and card games. Small pet welcome! Perfect living for retirement, winter home, and year around living. Many upgrades in unit! A "must see" for those who have fallen in love with Mount Dora's unending charm.