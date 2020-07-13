All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

110 N TREMAIN STREET

110 North Tremain Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Ideal Location! A rare opportunity to rent a prime downstairs end unit with view of Lake Dora! Two blocks from downtown shopping, restaurants, amazing concerts, and festivals or simply stroll along the shores of Lake Dora and its serene boardwalk. End unit provides 2 additional windows for abundance of sunlight. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Assigned covered parking space. Clubhouse for perfect book-club gatherings and card games. Small pet welcome! Perfect living for retirement, winter home, and year around living. Many upgrades in unit! A "must see" for those who have fallen in love with Mount Dora's unending charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

