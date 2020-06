Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Move right in!! Neat as a pin first floor, one story condo with no one above you! Enjoy easy living in this light filled condo with open floor plan and sliding doors leading to covered back porch. Washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Mount Dora's shops, restaurants,waterfront and parks. Rent includes: water, garbage, lawn care & use of the community pool.