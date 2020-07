Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby yoga

Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood. From the architecture accented with curated art, to the sleek interior design, Soleste Bay Village was crafted to serve as a serene yet invigorating retreat.