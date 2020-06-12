All apartments in Miami Lakes
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

7400 Miami Lakes Dr

7400 Miami Lakes Drive · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-307 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
Association requires $500 Refundable Deposit.
Association fee: $100 each applicant, if married: $100 both. The unit is available. Showing: call listing agent.
TENANT MUST PAY CANVAS REAL ESTATE $125.00 BACKGROUND CHECK and tenant must pay $500 dollar deposit association are refundable if there are no complaints against the tenant. The unit is remodeled and looking for a good tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have any available units?
7400 Miami Lakes Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have?
Some of 7400 Miami Lakes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Miami Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Miami Lakes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Miami Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr offer parking?
No, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr has a pool.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Miami Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Miami Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
