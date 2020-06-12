7400 Miami Lakes Dr

Amenities
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
Association requires $500 Refundable Deposit.
Association fee: $100 each applicant, if married: $100 both. The unit is available. Showing: call listing agent.
TENANT MUST PAY CANVAS REAL ESTATE $125.00 BACKGROUND CHECK and tenant must pay $500 dollar deposit association are refundable if there are no complaints against the tenant. The unit is remodeled and looking for a good tenant.