Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

3470 NW 209th Ter

3470 209th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3470 209th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Country-Riverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home offers a spacious kitchen, updated bathrooms and located in beautiful location. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. Private patio with a large yard, great for outdoor entertaining. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. This home won’t last long. Apply today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 NW 209th Ter have any available units?
3470 NW 209th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Gardens, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 NW 209th Ter have?
Some of 3470 NW 209th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 NW 209th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3470 NW 209th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 NW 209th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3470 NW 209th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3470 NW 209th Ter offer parking?
No, 3470 NW 209th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3470 NW 209th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3470 NW 209th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 NW 209th Ter have a pool?
No, 3470 NW 209th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3470 NW 209th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3470 NW 209th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 NW 209th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3470 NW 209th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
