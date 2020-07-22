3470 NW 209th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home offers a spacious kitchen, updated bathrooms and located in beautiful location. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. Private patio with a large yard, great for outdoor entertaining. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. This home won’t last long. Apply today!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.