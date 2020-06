20901 NW 14th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

JUST REDUCE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIKE NEW MODERN 2-STORY TOWNHOME WITH 4 BED, 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED CERAMIC & LMINATE IN SECUND FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DESIRABLE MIAMI GARDENS, MAJORCA COMMUNITY . CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA, FITNESS,POOL.WASHER & DRYER, 1 CAR GARAGE, 2 PARKING SPACE. COOL A/C. WELL MAINTAINED TOP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTETOP WITH MODERN BACKSPLASH CLOSE TO I 95, TURNPIKE, SHOPPING PLAZAS. 1ST, LAST, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. MOVE IN $7800.00 MIN CREDIT SCORE 640. , MUST COMPLY WITH ASSOC RULES AND REQUARENMENTS.