20776 NW 41st Ave Rd
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd

20776 Northwest 41st Avenue Road · No Longer Available
Location

20776 Northwest 41st Avenue Road, Miami Gardens, FL 33055
Vista Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nicely kept 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home centrally located in Miami Garden. Tiled throughout.Great large Yard for entertainig .Washer and dryer .Water are included in the monthly rent .Close to schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have any available units?
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Gardens, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Gardens, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Gardens Rent Report.
What amenities does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have?
Some of 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Gardens.
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd offer parking?
No, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have a pool?
No, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have accessible units?
No, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
