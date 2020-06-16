Nicely kept 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home centrally located in Miami Garden. Tiled throughout.Great large Yard for entertainig .Washer and dryer .Water are included in the monthly rent .Close to schools and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20776 NW 41st Ave Rd have any available units?
20776 NW 41st Ave Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Gardens, FL.