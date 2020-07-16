850 NE 90th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredibly unique 1 bedroom with large patio and backyard! Lush peaceful garden views from all windows, located just a few blocks from the bay. This bright unit is totally updated with gorgeous fixtures and features a large living area and walk-in closet space! 1 Parking spot included. Washer and Dryer in building. Perfect location: the area is very walkable, Military Trail Park is right around the corner, biking, very active area, Publix and other stores 1 block away. Move right in!! Look at the attachments, tenant must fill out rental application and submit along with the offer. Thank you!