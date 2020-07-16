All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:46 AM

850 NE 90th St

850 Northeast 90th Street · (786) 231-3419
Location

850 Northeast 90th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly unique 1 bedroom with large patio and backyard! Lush peaceful garden views from all windows, located just a few blocks from the bay. This bright unit is totally updated with gorgeous fixtures and features a large living area and walk-in closet space! 1 Parking spot included. Washer and Dryer in building. Perfect location: the area is very walkable, Military Trail Park is right around the corner, biking, very active area, Publix and other stores 1 block away. Move right in!! Look at the attachments, tenant must fill out rental application and submit along with the offer. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 NE 90th St have any available units?
850 NE 90th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 NE 90th St have?
Some of 850 NE 90th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 NE 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
850 NE 90th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 NE 90th St pet-friendly?
No, 850 NE 90th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 850 NE 90th St offer parking?
Yes, 850 NE 90th St offers parking.
Does 850 NE 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 NE 90th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 NE 90th St have a pool?
No, 850 NE 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 850 NE 90th St have accessible units?
No, 850 NE 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 850 NE 90th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 NE 90th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 NE 90th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 NE 90th St does not have units with air conditioning.
