Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just minutes away from the University of Miami, Sunset Place, the Metrorail, grocery stores and more, this home has so much to offer to a wide variety of people! The Florida room/ back room is spacious enough to be used as a 3rd bedroom, if needed! The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well, making it great for families or people who love to cook, as well! Water and yard work included!