5045 NW 186th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

REDUCED....COMPLETELY REMODELED APARTMENT, PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND PARKING, CORNER UNIT, NEW VINYL FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSING SHAKER DOORS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP AND BACK SPLASH, REMODELED BATHROOM, ONE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND 1 SMALL BEDROOM FOR A CHILD. SMALL FENCED YARD WITH PARKING FOR 1 CAR INSIDE GATE AND ANOTHER VEHICLE OUTSIDE. CENTRAL A/C AND IMPACT WINDOWS TO BE INSTALLED NEXT WEEK, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN. NO PETS. THIS IS A HOUSE DIVIDED WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCES.........NO PETS......



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED !!!!!!!!!!!!WATER, ELECTRICITY, LAWN MAINT., CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!!!!!!!