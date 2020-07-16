4870 NW 184th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Unique rental opportunity, single family home of 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with additional units attached to home; individually rented with private entrances and parking. Located near shopping centers, schools, highways and public transportation. As such, home is rented ALL INCLUSIVE, with light, water, cable and internet included in the rent. New central A/C, ALL tile thru out and covered parking space. Rapid screening approval, move in with first and 2 security deposits. Call LA for more information or to schedule a private tour.