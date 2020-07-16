All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Find more places like 4870 NW 184th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami-Dade County, FL
/
4870 NW 184th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4870 NW 184th Ter

4870 Northwest 184th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4870 Northwest 184th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL 33055

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unique rental opportunity, single family home of 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with additional units attached to home; individually rented with private entrances and parking. Located near shopping centers, schools, highways and public transportation. As such, home is rented ALL INCLUSIVE, with light, water, cable and internet included in the rent. New central A/C, ALL tile thru out and covered parking space. Rapid screening approval, move in with first and 2 security deposits. Call LA for more information or to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have any available units?
4870 NW 184th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami-Dade County, FL.
What amenities does 4870 NW 184th Ter have?
Some of 4870 NW 184th Ter's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4870 NW 184th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4870 NW 184th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 NW 184th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4870 NW 184th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4870 NW 184th Ter offers parking.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 NW 184th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have a pool?
No, 4870 NW 184th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4870 NW 184th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4870 NW 184th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4870 NW 184th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4870 NW 184th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St
Miami-Dade County, FL 33033
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWest Little River, FLSurfside, FLWest Park, FLOjus, FLMiami Lakes, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Bal Harbour, FLGladeview, FLIves Estates, FLMiami Shores, FLEl Portal, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLCountry Club, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College