Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

4521 SW 15th St

4521 Southwest 15th Street · (305) 546-4051
Location

4521 Southwest 15th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33134
Granada

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Little Gables" ranch style home on 7,500 square foot lot with nice back yard and large avocado tree. Just 1 block North of the Coral Gables city limits and 1 block from San Jacinto Park, the house in in Coral Gables school district. A comfortable open floor plan includes a great room, adjoining dining room, open kitchen and split bedroom plan. Ceramic tile floors in main living area, bamboo flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen has high end gas range, ideal for the chef who enjoys cooking. Stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Large Master suite has a private bath with Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and dual sink vanity. Other 2 bedrooms are both spacious and share the 2nd bath which is tiled in floor to ceiling travertine. Your well-behaved pet is welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 SW 15th St have any available units?
4521 SW 15th St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4521 SW 15th St have?
Some of 4521 SW 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 SW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
4521 SW 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 SW 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 SW 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 4521 SW 15th St offer parking?
No, 4521 SW 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 4521 SW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 SW 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 SW 15th St have a pool?
No, 4521 SW 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 4521 SW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 4521 SW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 SW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 SW 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 SW 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 SW 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
