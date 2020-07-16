4521 SW 15th St

Amenities

"Little Gables" ranch style home on 7,500 square foot lot with nice back yard and large avocado tree. Just 1 block North of the Coral Gables city limits and 1 block from San Jacinto Park, the house in in Coral Gables school district. A comfortable open floor plan includes a great room, adjoining dining room, open kitchen and split bedroom plan. Ceramic tile floors in main living area, bamboo flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen has high end gas range, ideal for the chef who enjoys cooking. Stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Large Master suite has a private bath with Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and dual sink vanity. Other 2 bedrooms are both spacious and share the 2nd bath which is tiled in floor to ceiling travertine. Your well-behaved pet is welcome.