Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Spacious townhome in a gated community. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Downstairs has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet. Washer and dryer in unit! Nice patio to sit out or have a BBQ. The owner will conduct a background and credit check. Applicants with GREAT credit and good rental history qualify to move in with just first and security!

