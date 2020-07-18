All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:08 PM

20200 SW 280 St

20200 Southwest 280th Street · (305) 984-5203
Location

20200 Southwest 280th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Guest house · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,300/Month PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 PER MONTH FOR UTILTIES. Located in the Redlands, single family-GUEST HOUSE, 3 bedroom 2 bath is approximately 1 acre. This home was custom built with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and open back patio. Rental Pckg to include CTL, rental application, credit reports, proof of income(1 months paystubs AND 2019 W-2) copy of drivers licenses on all occupants over the age of 18 with background check. F/L/S/U, Non-refundable $250.00 pet deposit - Landlord to approve pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
0
Parking Details: None.

