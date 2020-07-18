20200 SW 280 St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$2,300/Month PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 PER MONTH FOR UTILTIES. Located in the Redlands, single family-GUEST HOUSE, 3 bedroom 2 bath is approximately 1 acre. This home was custom built with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and open back patio. Rental Pckg to include CTL, rental application, credit reports, proof of income(1 months paystubs AND 2019 W-2) copy of drivers licenses on all occupants over the age of 18 with background check. F/L/S/U, Non-refundable $250.00 pet deposit - Landlord to approve pet.