1624 NE 109th St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay. Less than 1 block off the water! New flooring, freshly painted, new appliances (microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator) new roof & impact glass windows. Owner will install new Central AC. Enclosed Florida/Sun room expands the living space providing a beautiful sun drenched home. 1 parking space & street parking available. Short distance to Miami Shores Golf Course, shops, beach & parks. Short commute to Downtown Miami, Aventura or Miami Beach. Water is included with rent. Owner will install new appliances and window treatments prior to move in. No pets allowed. Equal Housing Opportunity. Living Room: 16.5 X 11.5 - Dining Room: 9 X 8.5 - Bedroom 1: 13.5 X 11 - Bedroom Two: 11 X 10