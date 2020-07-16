All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:28 AM

1624 NE 109th St

1624 Northeast 109th Street · (954) 650-2676
Location

1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay. Less than 1 block off the water! New flooring, freshly painted, new appliances (microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator) new roof & impact glass windows. Owner will install new Central AC. Enclosed Florida/Sun room expands the living space providing a beautiful sun drenched home. 1 parking space & street parking available. Short distance to Miami Shores Golf Course, shops, beach & parks. Short commute to Downtown Miami, Aventura or Miami Beach. Water is included with rent. Owner will install new appliances and window treatments prior to move in. No pets allowed. Equal Housing Opportunity. Living Room: 16.5 X 11.5 - Dining Room: 9 X 8.5 - Bedroom 1: 13.5 X 11 - Bedroom Two: 11 X 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 NE 109th St have any available units?
1624 NE 109th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1624 NE 109th St have?
Some of 1624 NE 109th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 NE 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 NE 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 NE 109th St pet-friendly?
No, 1624 NE 109th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1624 NE 109th St offer parking?
Yes, 1624 NE 109th St offers parking.
Does 1624 NE 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 NE 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 NE 109th St have a pool?
No, 1624 NE 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 NE 109th St have accessible units?
No, 1624 NE 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 NE 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 NE 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 NE 109th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1624 NE 109th St has units with air conditioning.
