Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing, well-kept single family house in a desired neighborhood. This house features 1818 sqf of living area with 3 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, one car garage, modern kitchen with custom-made wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Three years old AC unit, fruit trees in the back yard with covered terrace for family gathering and entertaining. Property will be available after 8/5/2020.