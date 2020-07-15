1320 NE 118th St

Amenities

Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants. Freshly painted inside and outside, Must See, everything is Beautiful and Brand New. New High Impact Hurricane Windows, All New Electric & Plumbing. Beautiful New Open Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Brand-New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Central AC, LED Lighting, Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Plenty of parking space. Internet, Cable, Water, and Electricity Included.