Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:51 AM

1320 NE 118th St

1320 Northeast 118th Street · (786) 271-5870
Location

1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants. Freshly painted inside and outside, Must See, everything is Beautiful and Brand New. New High Impact Hurricane Windows, All New Electric & Plumbing. Beautiful New Open Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and Brand-New Stainless-Steel Appliances, New Central AC, LED Lighting, Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Plenty of parking space. Internet, Cable, Water, and Electricity Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 NE 118th St have any available units?
1320 NE 118th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 NE 118th St have?
Some of 1320 NE 118th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 NE 118th St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 NE 118th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 NE 118th St pet-friendly?
No, 1320 NE 118th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1320 NE 118th St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 NE 118th St offers parking.
Does 1320 NE 118th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 NE 118th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 NE 118th St have a pool?
No, 1320 NE 118th St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 NE 118th St have accessible units?
No, 1320 NE 118th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 NE 118th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 NE 118th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 NE 118th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 NE 118th St has units with air conditioning.
