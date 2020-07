Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Totally remodeled 2 bed/1 bath 700sq.ft. unit on an oversized corner lot located just across the street from Barry University. This duplex was just renovated from top to bottom. Unit features new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, washer/dryer inside, central A/C. Property is fenced, has huge backyard for you to enjoy. Vacant and Easy to show!