All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 1358 Sanibel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
1358 Sanibel Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

1358 Sanibel Ln

1358 Sanibel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Island Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services. No pet property. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit and $2,300 first month rent due prior to move in is required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have any available units?
1358 Sanibel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
What amenities does 1358 Sanibel Ln have?
Some of 1358 Sanibel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Sanibel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Sanibel Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Sanibel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1358 Sanibel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Sanibel Ln does offer parking.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 Sanibel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have a pool?
No, 1358 Sanibel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have accessible units?
No, 1358 Sanibel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 Sanibel Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 Sanibel Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1358 Sanibel Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GarageMerritt Island Apartments with Gym
Merritt Island Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida