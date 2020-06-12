Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

206 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL with garage

Merritt Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.

1 of 98

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Barony Estates
1 Unit Available
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
515 Monitor Street
515 Monitor Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Summers Creek
1 Unit Available
272 Summers Creek Drive
272 Summers Creek Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ridge Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
800 Del Rio Way
800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1840 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Merritt Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Kennwood Avenue
521 Kenwood Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Cute 3/1 home, 1 car garage, screened porch out back. Great for cozy family activities, close to beach, shopping, schools, parks. Come see it and make it part of your Island Living!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Island Crossings
1 Unit Available
1180 Potomac Drive
1180 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1559 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining/living room combo, two car garage auto opener, storage, workshop.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Surfside Estate
1 Unit Available
1635 Amberjack Court
1635 Amberjack Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Villas at Indian River
1 Unit Available
2630 Via San Marino Court
2630 Via San Marino Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Lovely, peaceful water views from this concrete block immaculate home in the heart of Merritt Island. Perfect location for easy access to Orlando, KSC, and beaches via 528 Beachline. Complete renovation throughout and perfectly move in ready.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
1095 Audubon Road
1095 Audubon Road, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1678 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS STUNNING VIEWS OF THE WATER, YOUR OWN PRIVATE DOCK, BOAT LIFT, FENCED YARD, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, NEWER WASHER, NEWER BATHTUB IN THE MASTER BATHROOM, NEWER TOILET, AND MUCH

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glen Isles
1 Unit Available
1260 Island Drive
1260 Island Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1696 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
440 Sundoro Court
440 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2149 sqft
The Elegance of Executive Leasing has returned to Merritt Island, FL. Extensive deck area compliments the huge sun basked pool geared towards entertaining family and business associates.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Waterway Manor
1 Unit Available
1815 Sandbar Drive
1815 Sandbar Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1673 sqft
Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Island Crossings
1 Unit Available
1174 Potomac Drive
1174 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1615 sqft
Clean, move-in ready home in quiet development near Kelly Park with easy access to the Beachline, shopping, Port Canaveral. Association mows the front lawn, tenant mows the back.Hot Tub being removed

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Carlton Groves South One
1 Unit Available
235 Ash Drive
235 Ash Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1593 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Merrit Isl, FL is now available.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
City Guide for Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

